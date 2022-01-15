Tsunami advisory issued for west coast, Hawaii, after undersea volcanic eruption
A tsunami advisory has been issued after an underwater volcano erupted near Tonga, sending massive waves crashing along the shore. California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia could all be affected.Jan. 15, 2022
