    Trump would 'constantly jot down notes': Fmr. WH aide on classified documents case

Weekends with Alex Witt

Trump would 'constantly jot down notes': Fmr. WH aide on classified documents case

Former Donald Trump deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews spoke to MSNBC's Alex Witt about the inner workings of the Trump White House and how the former president has been "reckless" in his handling of classified documents.Sept. 23, 2023

    Trump would 'constantly jot down notes': Fmr. WH aide on classified documents case

