Trump says Black voters like him because he's been 'discriminated against' by legal system
Feb. 24, 202402:16
Weekends with Alex Witt

Trump says Black voters like him because he's been 'discriminated against' by legal system

02:16

Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the Black Conservative Federation's annual gala, where he said, "I'm being indicted for you, the Black population." The former president claims that Black people like him because he has faced discrimination in the legal system, which is something they can relate to.Feb. 24, 2024

