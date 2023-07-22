IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump’s third indictment?

Weekends with Alex Witt

Trump’s third indictment?

01:30

California Congressman, Rep. Ro Khanna, joins MSNBC to talk about Trump's possible third indictment. This time over alleged election interference. July 22, 2023

    Trump’s third indictment?

