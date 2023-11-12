IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump planning sweeping raids, detention camps, and mass deportations if re-elected in 2025, NYT reports

Weekends with Alex Witt

Trump planning sweeping raids, detention camps, and mass deportations if re-elected in 2025, NYT reports

David Jolly, Susan Del Percio, and Don Calloway join Alex Witt to discuss the latest New York Times reporting that Donald Trump, the current GOP frontrunner, is planning sweeping undocumented immigrant roundups, mass deportations, and detention camps as part of his immigration policy if re-elected in 2024.Nov. 12, 2023

