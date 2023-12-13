IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump PAC paid for expert witness testimony in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Trump no longer testifying in N.Y. fraud trial

    01:20

  • Trump attends New York civil fraud trial

    03:34

  • Eric Trump won't testify tomorrow in civil fraud trial 

    01:17

  • Trump’s gag order in New York remains in place as his legal team tries to make him into a victim

    07:04

  • Lawrence: Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark chose to communicate with me today

    07:35

  • Donald Trump’s gag order reinstated in civil fraud trial

    02:34

  • Trump gagged yet again, after a ‘tsunami of threats’ against Manhattan courtroom officials

    11:33

  • Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • New York appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in civil fraud trial

    02:06

  • Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

    02:02

  • Donald Trump’s gag order saga continues in both civil and criminal trials

    08:59

  • 'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing

    08:06

  • 'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court

    07:41

  • Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

    07:49

  • New York appeals court judge lifts gag order in Trump civil fraud case

    02:49

  • Legal expert to Trump: Just because you lose repeatedly doesn't mean the judge is biased

    10:55

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

    02:28

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:12

  • What to expect next in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    03:07

Weekends with Alex Witt

Trump PAC paid for expert witness testimony in N.Y. civil fraud trial

03:16

An expert witness in the $250 million civil fraud trial against Donald Trump said in court that the former president’s political action committee has paid for a portion of his fees to testify on behalf of the defense. NBC's Chloe Atkins shares the details with Alex Witt.Dec. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump PAC paid for expert witness testimony in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Trump no longer testifying in N.Y. fraud trial

    01:20

  • Trump attends New York civil fraud trial

    03:34

  • Eric Trump won't testify tomorrow in civil fraud trial 

    01:17

  • Trump’s gag order in New York remains in place as his legal team tries to make him into a victim

    07:04

  • Lawrence: Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark chose to communicate with me today

    07:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All