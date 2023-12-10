Trump expected to defy his attorneys by testifying in N.Y. fraud case Monday 

Fmr. U.S. attorney Harry Litman and NBC News Justice reporter Ryan Reilly speak to Alex Witt about Trump’s decision to testify tomorrow in his own defense, and why they believe he has “little to gain” from the public testimony. They also discuss the significance of Trump’s expert witness saying in court Friday that the former president’s political action committee has paid for a portion of his fees to testify on behalf of the defense.Dec. 10, 2023