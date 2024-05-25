IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump could face hostile crowd during speech at Libertarian convention
May 25, 202402:10
Former President Donald Trump could face a hostile environment during his speech at the Libertarian National Convention. This comes after former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was booed when mentioning Trump during his convention remarks. May 25, 2024

