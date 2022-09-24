IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nearly half a million Canadians without power as Fiona makes landfall

    Tropical Storm Ian set to strengthen into hurricane before hitting Florida panhandle

    The Last Thing: Disaster in Puerto Rico

  • Power in Puerto Rico slowly returns after Hurricane Fiona leaves thousands without drinking water

  • Weather catastrophe in Puerto Rico exposes post-Maria failures

  • Earthquake rocks Mexico's west coast

  • Puerto Rico left powerless, facing 'catastrophic' flooding from Hurricane Fiona

  • Puerto Rico's power knocked out as Hurricane Fiona approaches

  • Tropical Storm Fiona upgraded to hurricane as Puerto Rico prepares for power outages

  • Flooding leaves thousands without clean water in Jackson, Miss.

  • Georgia resident says county was 'unprepared' for major flooding 

  • Jackson Water Crisis is Latest Sign of Environmental Injustice

  • Mississippi capital continues to face dire water crisis

  • A look back at Hurricane Andrew, the most devastating hurricane to hit South Florida

  • Death toll in Kentucky floods at 25 as rescue efforts continue

  • Death toll rises to at least 23 in Kentucky floods

  • Washington's Gov. Inslee on fighting climate change amid heatwave, wildfire threats

  • The Last Thing: Boiling point

  • Tropical Storm Colin hits Carolina coastline

  • Flash flood warning in affect as tropical system dumps heavy rain in Florida

Weekends with Alex Witt

Tropical Storm Ian set to strengthen into hurricane before hitting Florida panhandle

Tropical Storm Ian is forecasted to hit central or western Florida as a hurricane by the middle of next week, but it is still too early to determine exactly where and how strong it could get. NBC News’ Bill Karins provides the latest on the storm’s path from its position south of Jamaica. Sept. 24, 2022

