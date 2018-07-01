Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
Weekends with Alex Witt
How could Trump respond to possible chemical attack in Syria?06:12
Why the 'caravan' of refugees is heading to the U.S.03:44
Do U.S. Border Patrol agents need the National Guard's help?06:18
Possible chemical attack comes days after Trump military decision05:05
How has the Mueller investigation managed to avoid leaks?03:55
Rep. Castro: Putin 'complicit' in propping up Assad03:53
Play All
BEST OF MSNBC
BEST OF MSNBC
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making msnbc.com a better place.