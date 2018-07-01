Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

Town Halls for Our Lives take place across country

Inspired by Stoneman Douglas survivor David Hogg's call to action, multiple town halls are taking place across the country to discuss gun rights issues.Apr.07.2018

