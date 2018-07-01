Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

Weekends with Alex Witt

Town Halls for Our Lives take place across country

Inspired by Stoneman Douglas survivor David Hogg's call to action, multiple town halls are taking place across the country to discuss gun rights issues.Apr.07.2018

Weekends with Alex Witt

  • Author claims Kellyanne Conway is the ‘No. 1’ leaker in the WH

    07:45

  • Rep. Lieu: ‘Scott Pruitt is a deeply paranoid person’

    03:10

  • 'Chappaquiddick' revives debate around deadly Ted Kennedy scandal

    08:35

  • Mueller zeroing in on Trump’s business deals

    04:31

  • Rep. Gallego: National Guard cannot be ‘political props’

    05:53

  • Stormy Daniels' lawyer promises 'major announcement' in Trump case

    02:20

