Tornadoes leave at least 30 dead in South, Midwest

- Now Playing
Tornadoes leave at least 30 dead in South, Midwest02:01
- UP NEXT
At least 11 dead in severe storms in Midwest and South02:35
The GOP offramp not taken01:08
Inside the DC jail01:59
Why Trump Chose Waco02:19
Crews searching for victims of deadly Pennsylvania factory explosion02:04
Cohen says he’s been called to stand-by as rebuttal witness in Manhattan DA investigation03:07
Donald Trump going to jail?06:02
Pence reaffirms stance against Trump's words on Jan. 6 as indictment looms01:38
State Department calls Iranian minister’s claim of a prisoner swap a 'cruel lie'01:38
California ends $54M contract with Walgreens over company's abortion pill decision03:31
California flood waters wash out roads, isolate communities03:00
Former lead investigator of January 6 committee speaks out on Tucker Carlson video08:41
Rep. Ritchie Torres has 'no confidence' Tucker Carlson will handle Jan. 6 footage responsibility01:11
Israelis protest in Tel Aviv over government's judicial overhaul02:34
Bannon calls Murdochs' a bunch of foreigners' after Fox News founder said he doubted election claims08:17
U.S. believes China is considering giving Russia weapons02:53
Temporary flight restriction imposed over Lake Michigan01:43
What questions remain after third aerial object downed in Canada03:11
Chinese spy balloon causes FAA to pause flights at 3 airports in Carolinas04:30
- Now Playing
Tornadoes leave at least 30 dead in South, Midwest02:01
- UP NEXT
At least 11 dead in severe storms in Midwest and South02:35
The GOP offramp not taken01:08
Inside the DC jail01:59
Why Trump Chose Waco02:19
Crews searching for victims of deadly Pennsylvania factory explosion02:04
Play All