IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages
March 16, 202402:06

  • How law enforcement may approach suspect in New Jersey hostage situation

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania police say gunman killed 3 people and carjacked driver

    01:56

  • U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti 

    02:26

  • 'Where do Nikki Haley's votes go?': Analysts discuss what happens next

    14:07

  • Fmr. Trump White House counsel: 'The facts are terrible'

    09:13

  • New Study: Turnout GAP Grows Between White and Black Voters 

    05:17

  • Supreme Court will release rulings on Monday morning

    02:18

  • 'Completely wrong.' Journalist describes what Trump-related lawyers said about his new book

    07:07

  • Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power equipment was source of Smokehouse Creek Fire

    02:55

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways

    03:09

  • U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan

    02:20

  • ‘Radical Reparations’ author: Reparations are ‘bigger than just a check or just money’

    05:16

  • Zelenskyy on possibility of losing American aid: 'We will lose a lot of people'

    04:57

  • Zelenskyy hopes to offer peace plan to Russia

    04:59

  • How Trump’s foreign policy could alter America’s global approach

    01:54

  • Resolution proposed to prevent RNC from paying Trump's legal bills

    01:55

  • Trump talks legal troubles in CPAC remarks

    03:02

  • How Donald Trump tried to court Black conservatives

    06:15

Weekends with Alex Witt

Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages

02:06

A 26-year-old suspect killed three people in separate shootings in a Philadelphia suburb before fleeing to New Jersey and barricading inside a residence with hostages. Officials reported the victims were the shooter's stepmother, 13-year-old sister and 25-year-old mother of his two children. March 16, 2024

  • How law enforcement may approach suspect in New Jersey hostage situation

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania police say gunman killed 3 people and carjacked driver

    01:56

  • U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti 

    02:26

  • 'Where do Nikki Haley's votes go?': Analysts discuss what happens next

    14:07

  • Fmr. Trump White House counsel: 'The facts are terrible'

    09:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All