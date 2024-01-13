'They don't deserve this': thousands rally in U.S. in support of Gaza

- UP NEXT
Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?04:34
March for Gaza rally held in Washington as Israel-Hamas war nears 100 days02:31
State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits07:27
'We're not looking for conflict with Iran' NSC’s John Kirby on U.S. & U.K. strikes on the Houthis04:41
Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’03:11
NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State03:50
NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip11:16
Blinken addresses rising number of journalists killed in Gaza06:25
Israeli emergency responder recalls the devastation of October 7 attacks10:34
Blinken heads to Israel with list of solutions from neighboring countries03:52
Biden interrupted by protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza01:39
Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Trump calling convicted Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’ is ‘despicable’05:10
Blinken tries to avert wider war in Middle East during fourth trip to region03:50
Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence08:43
Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard09:27
Blinken meets with Erdogan on Middle East tour to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict03:27
IDF's unseen facets: Julia Haart shares eye-opening trip to Israel04:08
Polymeropoulos: U.S. needs ‘an application of military violence’ to deter Houthis in Yemen01:09
'The hard part is the exit strategy': Israeli defense minister outlines plans for post-war Gaza10:04
'Empathetic distress': Exploring empathy's limits in times of crisis04:39
