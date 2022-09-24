IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nearly half a million Canadians without power as Fiona makes landfall

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Biden, The Queen, and more

    15:48

  • State Reception for the Queen

    04:14

  • Mourning the Queen

    10:16

  • 'Decent, honorable and all about service:' Bidens pay respects to queen in London

    01:07

  • Tropical Storm Fiona upgraded to hurricane as Puerto Rico prepares for power outages

    02:41

  • 'I turned and I ran': Former royal chef describes meeting the Queen’s 12 corgis

    00:31

  • President Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    02:36

  • Royal "Fab Four" reunited

    07:43

  • Uvalde students prepare to return to classrooms for first time since deadly shooting

    02:04

  • Man threatening to fly into Mississippi Walmart in police custody after crash-landing plane

    02:48

  • How NASA’s Artemis 1 launch will prepare astronauts to return to the moon 

    05:52

  • Former CIA officer: "I am angry"

    00:45

  • What about the 'civilian witnesses' in the affidavit?

    02:16

  • Graham Testimony Temporarily Blocked

    01:28

  • The Timing of the Trump Search

    00:31

  • Why no Mar-A-Lago search video yet

    00:41

  • What's going on in Trump's world?

    12:42

  • Suspect who crashed into Pennsylvania crowd also charged in death of his mother

    02:08

Weekends with Alex Witt

Nearly half a million Canadians without power as Fiona makes landfall

02:15

The now-named Post Tropical Cyclone Fiona crossed Nova Scotia during the early morning hours and left nearly 500,000 residents on the Atlantic coast without power and many with damaged homes. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on the ground from Halifax, Nova Scotia where residents believe the brunt of the storm missed them. Sept. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Nearly half a million Canadians without power as Fiona makes landfall

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Biden, The Queen, and more

    15:48

  • State Reception for the Queen

    04:14

  • Mourning the Queen

    10:16

  • 'Decent, honorable and all about service:' Bidens pay respects to queen in London

    01:07

  • Tropical Storm Fiona upgraded to hurricane as Puerto Rico prepares for power outages

    02:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All