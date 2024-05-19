This whole thing is unprecedented": Dave Aronberg on Donald Trump's hush money case

- Now Playing
This whole thing is unprecedented": Dave Aronberg on Donald Trump's hush money case08:23
- UP NEXT
'Donald Trump wants a professional wrestling match.' Strategists discuss the upcoming presidential debates07:25
Rep. Moulton says: 'What President Biden is doing is the right thing to protect American workers'07:00
Rudy Giuliani served indictment papers during his 80th birthday party02:17
Two on board Iran President Raisi's crashed helicopter contacted rescuers03:32
Biden addresses Israel-Hamas war and extremism during Morehouse College speech02:54
Democratic Rep.: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has ‘no business sitting on any committees in Congress’08:11
Justice Alito should ‘distance himself as far as possible’ from this controversy: former prosecutor04:00
Netanyahu rival threatens to resign from cabinet unless new Gaza plan devised03:00
‘A machine of anger’: The difference between Donald Trump’s debates in 2016, 2020, and 202406:47
Heat follows deadly storms in Houston as more than 500,000 remain without power03:03
‘A very good witness’: Investigative journalist reflects on Michael Cohen’s testimony so far08:46
Trump to address supporters at NRA convention in Texas01:49
‘Sometimes the bully needs to be slapped in the mouth!’: political analyst on Capitol Hill spat06:46
National security advisor in Middle East to meet with Saudi and Israeli officials03:02
‘Seems ludicrous’ Trump didn’t know about hush money payment: investigative reporter08:51
‘I’m concerned’ – A courtroom sketch artist for Trump’s trial reflects on public feedback on her art05:22
Will Trump violate his gag order during this key witness’s testimony? – former National Enquirer editor has his say09:21
‘I’m not saying it’s easy’: How Jen Psaki had tough conversations with President Biden06:34
‘The end is near’ - What to expect from the prosecution’s last witnesses in Trump’s criminal case09:32
- Now Playing
This whole thing is unprecedented": Dave Aronberg on Donald Trump's hush money case08:23
- UP NEXT
'Donald Trump wants a professional wrestling match.' Strategists discuss the upcoming presidential debates07:25
Rep. Moulton says: 'What President Biden is doing is the right thing to protect American workers'07:00
Rudy Giuliani served indictment papers during his 80th birthday party02:17
Two on board Iran President Raisi's crashed helicopter contacted rescuers03:32
Biden addresses Israel-Hamas war and extremism during Morehouse College speech02:54
Play All