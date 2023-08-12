IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The 'unthinkable position' America's generals would have found themselves in because of Donald Trump

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Should we be surprised by what happened in Utah?

    08:11

  • 'Amazingly devastating:' FEMA official describes Maui fire's speed and environmental dangers

    05:07

  • Road to Lahaina opens to residents as search and rescue efforts continue

    04:57

  • Defending Donald Trump: attorney gives new legal strategy

    06:21

  • Special counsel submits request for protective order in Trump election case

    02:21

  • The ugly truth about warming ocean temperatures

    04:25

  • How blue collar staffers are getting tangled up in Donald Trump's legal mess

    01:58

  • Blinken warns economic support for Niger in jeopardy following attempted coup

    04:31

  • A new take on the timeline in the Trump classified documents indictment

    02:16

  • Fmr Jan 6 Cmte Spox on significance of so-called “War Room”

    08:17

  • Fmr. Trump insider on Jack Smith & the so-called 'War Room'

    09:26

  • Country music video outrage

    05:48

  • Mark Meadows joked about voter fraud claims then repeated same claims to Trump days later, WaPo

    03:31

  • Trump’s third indictment?

    01:30

  • Florida's new questionable twist in school teachings

    00:34

  • North Korea fires missile into sea but no word on detained U.S. soldier

    02:49

  • The dangers of extreme heat explained

    03:39

  • 'They clearly smell blood in the water': Trump launches blistering new attack on Ron DeSantis

    03:53

  • 'I know exactly who that is': Barking dog led couple to escaped inmate

    02:35

Weekends with Alex Witt

The 'unthinkable position' America's generals would have found themselves in because of Donald Trump

04:01

Former Senior Counselor to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Former CIA and Army Intelligence Officer, Kevin Carroll, tells MSNBC’S Alex Witt why his "blood ran cold" after reading Jack Smith's latest indictment.Aug. 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The 'unthinkable position' America's generals would have found themselves in because of Donald Trump

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Should we be surprised by what happened in Utah?

    08:11

  • 'Amazingly devastating:' FEMA official describes Maui fire's speed and environmental dangers

    05:07

  • Road to Lahaina opens to residents as search and rescue efforts continue

    04:57

  • Defending Donald Trump: attorney gives new legal strategy

    06:21

  • Special counsel submits request for protective order in Trump election case

    02:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All