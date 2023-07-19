IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The dangers of extreme heat explained

Weekends with Alex Witt

The dangers of extreme heat explained

03:39

Is it getting hot in here? Spiking temperatures across the world have been causing a growing concern for some time now. MSNBC's Alex Witt spoke with Jeff Goodell, Climate Author: “The Heat Will Kill You First.”, to further explain the perils of these extreme temperatures. July 19, 2023

