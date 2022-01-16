Texas synagogue hostage suspect identified, relative speaks out
03:02
Share this -
copied
After the FBI released the identity of the suspected hostage-taker at a Texas synagogue, the suspect's broke spoke out apologizing to the victims involved, and said "we as a family do not condone any of his actions." Jan. 16, 2022
Now Playing
Texas synagogue hostage suspect identified, relative speaks out
03:02
UP NEXT
Life after Omicron
02:53
Rep. Jayapal on why the voting rights push is happening now
00:56
Getting Omicron on Purpose: Why It's a Bad Idea
00:50
Hope Still Alive in Voting Rights Fight
01:03
Tsunami advisory issued for west coast, Hawaii, after undersea volcanic eruption