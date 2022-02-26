Texas primary election just days away

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Keeping Russian hack attacks from going viral.01:24
Now Playing
Texas primary election just days away02:17
UP NEXT
Russian businesses are worried.02:02
Inside Kharkiv as Russian troops attempt to advance.02:45
Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine02:48
Senior Defense official: U.S. has indications Russians are frustrated by lack of progress02:11
U.S. authorizes $350M more in military aid to Ukraine amid NATO response force activation02:48
U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion04:34
U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion04:34
Harris County, Texas calls for help from DOJ02:17
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid, experiencing ‘mild cold-like symptoms’02:08
Biden holds National Security Council meeting on Ukraine crisis04:12
What's really fueling Florida's culture wars?00:44
Behind the outrage over the NJ mall fight arrest01:14
Drama or trauma? What happened with the Russian Olympic skating team?04:24
Why Ukraine crisis isn't overhyped00:38
Multiple anti-vaccine mandate protesters arrested near Ambassador Bridge02:43
Biden: U.S. will respond 'swiftly, decisively' to further Russian aggression against Ukraine02:13
Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call02:18
Information Warfare with Russia, in Real Time00:18
Texas primary election just days away02:17
Canvassers are going door to door in Texas to help motivate people to go out and vote. NBC's Gary Grumbach reports.Feb. 26, 2022
Keeping Russian hack attacks from going viral.01:24
Now Playing
Texas primary election just days away02:17
UP NEXT
Russian businesses are worried.02:02
Inside Kharkiv as Russian troops attempt to advance.02:45
Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine02:48
Senior Defense official: U.S. has indications Russians are frustrated by lack of progress02:11