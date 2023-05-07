IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Weekends with Alex Witt

Texas lawmaker outlines legislation needed to reduce gun violence

05:37

Democratic Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez reacts to the deadly shooting at a Texas outlet mall. Gutierrez criticizes Gov. Greg Abbott’s approach to gun violence reform and outlines laws the state legislature could pass to reduce death and injuries by firearms.May 7, 2023

