Weekends with Alex Witt

Suspect identified in mass shooting that killed 5 in Texas

02:47

Police have identified the at-large suspect in the killing of five people at a home in Cleveland, Texas as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports that Oropeza is a Mexican national and is estimated to be two miles from the crime scene.April 29, 2023

