Stormy Daniels 'delivered’ for the prosecution in her critical testimony
May 11, 202410:39
MSNBC host Katie Phang and The Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell recap the explosive testimonies of Stormy Daniels and the former White House director that sat just outside Trump’s Oval Office. They also look ahead to former Trump fixer Michael Cohen on the stand Monday.May 11, 2024

