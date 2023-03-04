Bannon calls Murdochs 'a bunch of foreigners' after Fox News founder said he doubted election claims

Former presidential advisor Steve Bannon was critical of the Murdoch family in his speech at CPAC after court documents showed that News Corp. Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch said that he didn't see evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. New York Times political reporter Jeremy Peters and MSNBC Legal Analyst Charles Coleman talk about the relationship between Fox News and former president Donald Trump's voter base and what those recently released court documents reveal. March 4, 2023