Bannon calls Murdochs 'a bunch of foreigners' after Fox News founder said he doubted election claims

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv over government's judcial overhaul02:34
- Now Playing
Bannon calls Murdochs 'a bunch of foreigners' after Fox News founder said he doubted election claims08:17
- UP NEXT
U.S. believes China is considering giving Russia weapons02:53
Temporary flight restriction imposed over Lake Michigan01:43
What questions remain after third aerial object downed in Canada03:11
Chinese spy balloon causes FAA to pause flights at 3 airports in Carolinas04:30
DNC makes South Carolina first primary stop of 202406:43
Biden on Chinese surveillance balloon: 'We're going to take care of it'05:20
Memphis community mourning, praying ahead of Nichols funeral04:15
Teen Palestinian gunman wounds two people in east Jerusalem02:49
Should Biden run again?06:17
Manhunt underway as 'preliminary' description of Monterey Park shooting suspect released03:30
Abbott Labs cooperating with DOJ investigation into baby formula problems04:22
MLK Jr. & the NBC NEWS Archives03:11
More documents found at Biden's Wilmington home, new statements say02:47
Biden congratulates McCarthy on speakership: 'I am prepared to work with Republicans'02:17
Virginia authorities say 6-year-old intentionally shot teacher02:08
Quickly recapping the longest speaker vote in 100 years03:09
Death toll due to dangerous winter weather rises to 3201:01
Deadly temperatures take their toll as winter storms grip the U.S.04:31
Israelis protest in Tel Aviv over government's judcial overhaul02:34
- Now Playing
Bannon calls Murdochs 'a bunch of foreigners' after Fox News founder said he doubted election claims08:17
- UP NEXT
U.S. believes China is considering giving Russia weapons02:53
Temporary flight restriction imposed over Lake Michigan01:43
What questions remain after third aerial object downed in Canada03:11
Chinese spy balloon causes FAA to pause flights at 3 airports in Carolinas04:30
Play All