Seven dead, including child after being shot at evacuation convoy
02:39
Share this -
copied
Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection Tweeted that the convoy of women and children were traveling to the village of Gostroluchcha when Russian forces began shooting at them, killing seven people, including a child. NBC's Molly Hunter reports. March 12, 2022
Now Playing
Seven dead, including child after being shot at evacuation convoy
02:39
UP NEXT
"You must hit first." Inside Putin's past writings
01:13
Looking for clues in Putin's past writings
00:38
Fmr. FBI Special Agent: Why Putin is no master strategist
00:41
Biden authorizes $200M more in aid to Ukraine
00:26
Video from Russia appears to show Brittney Griner at airport customs