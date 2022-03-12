IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Seven dead, including child after being shot at evacuation convoy

02:39

Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection Tweeted that the convoy of women and children were traveling to the village of Gostroluchcha when Russian forces began shooting at them, killing seven people, including a child. NBC's Molly Hunter reports. March 12, 2022

