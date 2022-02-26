IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Keeping Russian hack attacks from going viral.

  • Texas primary election just days away

  • Russian businesses are worried.

  • Inside Kharkiv as Russian troops attempt to advance.

  • Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine

    Senior Defense official: U.S. has indications Russians are frustrated by lack of progress

Weekends with Alex Witt

Senior Defense official: U.S. has indications Russians are frustrated by lack of progress

NBC's Carol Lee reports on how a senior Defense official says the U.S. is seeing indications that there continues to be more resistance from Ukrainians than the Russians had expected, and that there is an increase in the number of people trying to flee Ukraine.  Feb. 26, 2022

