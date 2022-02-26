Senior Defense official: U.S. has indications Russians are frustrated by lack of progress
02:11
Share this -
copied
NBC's Carol Lee reports on how a senior Defense official says the U.S. is seeing indications that there continues to be more resistance from Ukrainians than the Russians had expected, and that there is an increase in the number of people trying to flee Ukraine. Feb. 26, 2022
Keeping Russian hack attacks from going viral.
01:24
Texas primary election just days away
02:17
Russian businesses are worried.
02:02
Inside Kharkiv as Russian troops attempt to advance.
02:45
Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine
02:48
Now Playing
Senior Defense official: U.S. has indications Russians are frustrated by lack of progress