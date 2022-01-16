Senator: voting rights talks ongoing this weekend

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Texas synagogue hostage suspect identified, relative speaks out03:02
Rep. Jayapal on why the voting rights push is happening now00:56
Getting Omicron on Purpose: Why It's a Bad Idea00:50
Hope Still Alive in Voting Rights Fight01:03
Tsunami advisory issued for west coast, Hawaii, after undersea volcanic eruption00:53
Family of Martin Luther King Jr. leads Arizona march to press for voting rights legislation06:00
Covid surge fills up 80% of ICU beds across U.S.02:59
Bronx fire ‘horrific, painful’ for New York City says Mayor Adams01:28
Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’05:05
Hospitals, health care workers overwhelmed amid holiday Covid surge05:40
Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth, royal family celebrate Christmas00:21
Mary Trump on cousin's texts07:23
We will beat Covid with vaccinations, ‘not fear’: NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams05:29
NBA, NFL postpones games due to Covid health and safety protocols02:17
Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff02:02
Why vaccinations are still important with Omicron01:35
Progressives on Sen. Manchin's no on BBB03:19
Will one little statute be big trouble for Trump?03:28
"Superimmunity," Explained01:15
Senator: voting rights talks ongoing this weekend01:28
Plus what to expect at President Biden's news conference Wednesday.Jan. 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Texas synagogue hostage suspect identified, relative speaks out03:02
Rep. Jayapal on why the voting rights push is happening now00:56
Getting Omicron on Purpose: Why It's a Bad Idea00:50
Hope Still Alive in Voting Rights Fight01:03
Tsunami advisory issued for west coast, Hawaii, after undersea volcanic eruption00:53