    Santos threatens to file ethics complaint against four members of congress

Weekends with Alex Witt

Santos threatens to file ethics complaint against four members of congress

Former Congressman George Santos posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he plans to file ethics complaints as a public citizen against four of his former colleagues. This comes shortly after the House voted to kick Santos out of his seat over a series of legal and ethical violations. Dec. 2, 2023

