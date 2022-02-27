Russian officials agree to talks with Ukraine at Belarus border
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that he will send delegations to meet Russian officials at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. NBC's Cal Perry reports on what to expect during those talks and the Ukrainian ambassadors reaction to the plans. Feb. 27, 2022
