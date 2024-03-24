IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia holds national day of mourning as death toll rises to 137
March 24, 202403:04
    Russia holds national day of mourning as death toll rises to 137

Russia holds national day of mourning as death toll rises to 137

03:04

Russia is observing a national day of mourning two days after a deadly terrorist attack at a concert venue, which has left at least 137 people dead. NBC News’ Matt Bradley details the recovery efforts inside the devastated venue and Russian authorities’ investigation into the attack.March 24, 2024

    Russia holds national day of mourning as death toll rises to 137

