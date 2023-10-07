IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. CIA Director: Hamas attack ‘raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities’

    07:36
  • Now Playing

    Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Lawmakers receiving regular updates on Hamas-Israel fighting

    02:27

  • Dinner with the Trumps

    01:16

  • Fmr Trump Insider: 'This latest case has really got him pretty nervous and scared'

    05:40

  • Fmr Trump Insider: 'I feel bad for any staffer who is around that man right now'

    01:03

  • Government shutdown threat

    05:11

  • Former Jan 6th spokesperson reacts to allegations against Giuliani

    09:16

  • Trump would 'constantly jot down notes': Fmr. WH aide on classified documents case

    05:19

  • McCarthy: Americans should not expect a government shutdown

    02:11

  • An insider’s take on the Trump bombshell allegations

    09:50

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia brings heavy rain and winds to North Carolina

    02:05

  • How the Biden impeachment inquiry could hurt the GOP

    01:49

  • Jen Psaki on new polls & the Biden-Trump 'contrast'

    03:13

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted on corruption charges in impeachment trial

    04:52

  • President Biden possible impeachment?

    06:44

  • The January sixth text messages no one is talking about

    01:53

  • Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone, to make landfall near U.S.-Canada border

    05:02

  • New take on request for 'narrow' gag order for Donald Trump.

    01:23

  • Dem Congressman says he’ll “dig into” Musk's role in Ukraine war

    02:19

Weekends with Alex Witt

Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

01:54

The spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Force has confirmed that Israeli civilians and soldiers have been taken hostage in Gaza by Hamas. NBC News' Richard Engel discuses the ongoing crisis, and how the use of hostages will complicate the conflict as it unfolds.Oct. 7, 2023

  • Fmr. CIA Director: Hamas attack ‘raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities’

    07:36
  • Now Playing

    Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Lawmakers receiving regular updates on Hamas-Israel fighting

    02:27

  • Dinner with the Trumps

    01:16

  • Fmr Trump Insider: 'This latest case has really got him pretty nervous and scared'

    05:40

  • Fmr Trump Insider: 'I feel bad for any staffer who is around that man right now'

    01:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All