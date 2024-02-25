Resolution proposed to prevent RNC from paying Trump's legal bills

- UP NEXT
Former CIA Director explains how Russia is using 'Republican lawmakers as tools’10:05
North Carolina Governor slams Republican leaders for “take over” attempts, voter suppression07:19
Trump's 'manifest unfitness' on display in rambling victory speech: Maddow05:16
'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class05:21
'An emphatic win': South Carolina primary projected for Trump immediately as polls close02:49
'Disgusting and unserious': Symone calls out Donald Trump comments to Black voters08:31
'Mother of MAGA': Why South Carolina party chair says Democrats won’t be there to save Nikki Haley05:00
'Grow a little bit of a spine': AOC rejects immigration crisis framing by duplicitous GOP06:17
'This was intentional': AOC calls out Republicans trying to hide from reproductive rights backlash02:50
Joy: MAGA Republican-led House could decide to steal the election on their own10:15
‘Chaos and confusion’: Inside the civil war engulfing the Michigan GOP07:23
‘Loser’ fraud: Trump’s $600M tab has RNC resisting deadbeat ‘bills’ with Beyoncé energy08:02
Republicans, Donald Trump try to do damage control, after Alabama ruling on IVF08:13
Anand Giridharadas: Trump is a weak man who wants to be a strong man07:58
Sen. Tuberville 'running in circles' in response to IVF question08:49
Nikki Haley makes final pitch to SC voters ahead of primary11:53
Republicans left sputtering as anti-abortion zeal runs amok, puts IVF at risk06:22
'It’s a runaway train': Republicans shill for Trump at CPAC as government shutdown nears05:39
'How far are conservatives willing to push their agenda?': Alabama embryo ruling sparks outrage05:28
‘Nuclear option in Constitution’: Radical right’s roadmap for ending democracy10:27
