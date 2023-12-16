IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Crockett on next steps in GOP Biden probe: ‘They don’t care what happens next’

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    Tornado threats and severe weather hitting Florida ahead of holiday travel

    02:38

  • Israeli families call on Netanyahu to act following death of three hostages

    03:44

  • Trump PAC paid for expert witness testimony in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    03:16

  • Clarksville mayor on tornadoes' aftermath: 'There is devastation everywhere'

    02:47

  • Trump expected to defy his attorneys by testifying in N.Y. fraud case Monday 

    08:08

  • Israeli hostage killed during attempted rescue according to victim's Kibbutz

    02:36

  • U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel

    01:18

  • Texas Supreme Court blocks decision to allow woman's emergency abortion

    02:32

  • U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea

    02:24

  • 'There's a lot of smoke here': What Liz Cheney's new book could mean for Trump’s Jan. 6 probe

    03:12

  • Santos threatens to file ethics complaint against four members of congress

    02:27

  • Harris pledges $3 billion from U.S. to climate fund

    03:01

  • IDF says it has hit over 400 targets after resuming Gaza bombing

    03:21

  • Judges reject Trump's immunity claim to dismiss Jan. 6, election interference cases

    04:17

  • ADC calls on FBI to investigate Vermont shooting on Palestinians as 'hate' motivated

    02:56

  • U.S. airports brace for record-breaking travel

    02:44

  • Video shows third group of hostages released by Hamas

    05:54

  • Three Palestinian men going to family dinner shot in Vermont

    03:38

  • Derek Chauvin hospitalized after being stabbed in prison

    01:47

Weekends with Alex Witt

Rep. Crockett on next steps in GOP Biden probe: ‘They don’t care what happens next’

08:21

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks to Alex Witt about the significance of a binder containing highly classified information related to Russian election interference going missing at the end of Donald Trump's administration, and the next steps in the GOP’s Biden impeachment probe. They also discuss the hypocrisy of members of Congress who are defying subpoenas themselves threatening to hold Hunter Biden in contempt for defying his subpoena, and her reaction to the Texas Supreme Court’s ruling in the Kate Cox case.Dec. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Crockett on next steps in GOP Biden probe: ‘They don’t care what happens next’

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    Tornado threats and severe weather hitting Florida ahead of holiday travel

    02:38

  • Israeli families call on Netanyahu to act following death of three hostages

    03:44

  • Trump PAC paid for expert witness testimony in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    03:16

  • Clarksville mayor on tornadoes' aftermath: 'There is devastation everywhere'

    02:47

  • Trump expected to defy his attorneys by testifying in N.Y. fraud case Monday 

    08:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All