Rep. Crockett on next steps in GOP Biden probe: ‘They don’t care what happens next’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks to Alex Witt about the significance of a binder containing highly classified information related to Russian election interference going missing at the end of Donald Trump's administration, and the next steps in the GOP’s Biden impeachment probe. They also discuss the hypocrisy of members of Congress who are defying subpoenas themselves threatening to hold Hunter Biden in contempt for defying his subpoena, and her reaction to the Texas Supreme Court’s ruling in the Kate Cox case.Dec. 16, 2023