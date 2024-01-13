IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Nancy Mace and other Republicans need to 'check their privilege at the door'

Weekends with Alex Witt

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Nancy Mace and other Republicans need to 'check their privilege at the door'

MSNBC's Alex Witt talks with Rep. Jasmine Crockett about the impeachment inquiry against President Biden and a potential new subpoena for Hunter Biden.Jan. 13, 2024

