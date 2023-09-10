IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Rep. Crow reacts to Musk refusing Ukraine request for Starlink use in attack on Russia

02:19

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said that billionaires cannot be making “veto decisions over our national security.” The comment comes after tech billionaire Elon Musk refused a request by Ukraine to provide Starlink use in an attack on Russia. Sept. 10, 2023

