    Queen Elizabeth waves to crowd from Buckingham Palace 

Weekends with Alex Witt

Queen Elizabeth waves to crowd from Buckingham Palace 

Queen Elizabeth II appeared at Buckingham Palace on the balcony celebrating 70 years on the throne. The queen waved to crowed and was joined by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte.June 5, 2022

    Queen Elizabeth waves to crowd from Buckingham Palace 

