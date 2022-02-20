Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid, experiencing ‘mild cold-like symptoms’
Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” 10 days after her eldest son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus. NBC News’ Molly Hunter has the details. Feb. 20, 2022
