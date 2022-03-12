Putin refuses to end fighting in Ukraine after speaking with Scholz, Macron
According to French officials after a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave no indication he intends to stop the war against Ukraine.March 12, 2022
