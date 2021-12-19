Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki put out a statement after Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support Biden's Build Back Better legislation. In her statement, she addresses how Manchin committed to "support the Build Back Better framework that the President then subsequently announced."Dec. 19, 2021
