Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'
Poland Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said in spite of U.S. apprehension, the offer of supplying jets to Ukraine's army still stands, and said, "we still believe that we should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way." March 27, 2022
