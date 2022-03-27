IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'

Weekends with Alex Witt

Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'

Poland Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said in spite of U.S. apprehension, the offer of supplying jets to Ukraine's army still stands, and said, "we still believe that we should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way." March 27, 2022

    Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'

