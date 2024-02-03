Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary02:49
Hundreds rally at Southern border to demand stricter border security02:56
- Now Playing
Pentagon deputy press secretary: Airstrikes in Iraq and Syria were 'extreme success'01:48
- UP NEXT
'We shall respond': Biden says after deadly drone attack01:07
What's fueling a new spike in antisemitism04:57
Cox on Carroll verdict: 'It's a reminder of why I shouldn't belittle my own story'02:12
Cox on Haley: 'She is so good at pretending to be a normal politician'11:47
Meeting on hostage release negotiations concluded, Netanyahu's office says01:14
Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform02:10
White House: Iran-backed militant groups behind drone attack that killed 3 U.S. soldiers04:08
Grisham: What Donald Trump told me about E. Jean Carroll in 201910:53
'Wasn't enough to make him stop': Trump lashes out at Carroll 93 times on social media this week04:46
Judge slams Republicans for January 6 rhetoric07:03
Fmr. Trump press sec.: Melania has been 'really pressuring' Trump to combat Carroll allegations04:09
Las Vegas rally will be Trump's first public remarks since Carroll verdict02:45
Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 race, endorses Trump11:24
'May the best woman win': Nikki Haley reacts to Ron DeSantis suspending 2024 campaign05:49
DeSantis suspends his presidential bid and endorses Trump06:28
DeSantis schedules New Hampshire appearances days before primary02:11
Top conservative New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley03:30
Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary02:49
Hundreds rally at Southern border to demand stricter border security02:56
- Now Playing
Pentagon deputy press secretary: Airstrikes in Iraq and Syria were 'extreme success'01:48
- UP NEXT
'We shall respond': Biden says after deadly drone attack01:07
What's fueling a new spike in antisemitism04:57
Cox on Carroll verdict: 'It's a reminder of why I shouldn't belittle my own story'02:12
Play All