    Pence gives first remarks on Trump since indictment unsealed

Weekends with Alex Witt

Pence gives first remarks on Trump since indictment unsealed

Former President Mike Pence spoke for the first since the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump was unsealed. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports on Pence's remarks and his thoughts on the politicization of the Justice Department. June 10, 2023

    Pence gives first remarks on Trump since indictment unsealed

