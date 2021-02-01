Linda Beigel Schulman, a Parkland shooting victim's mother, said that she spoke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., about her past comments calling school shootings "false flag" operations. Schulman said that Greene told her she does not believe the shootings were staged, but she refused to join her on MSNBC to publicly disavow the conspiracy theories. Schulman's son, Scott Beigel, was one of 17 people killed during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.