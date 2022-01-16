Oldest Tuskegee Airman dies at 102

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The family of Brigadier General Charles McGee says he has died at the age of 102. McGee was one of the last known surviving Tuskegee Airman.Jan. 16, 2022

