Weekends with Alex Witt

Manhunt underway as 'preliminary' description of Monterey Park shooting suspect released

03:30

Law enforcement officials said that an investigation is still ongoing after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports on the "preliminary" description of the shooting suspect and what investigators are still trying to find out. Jan. 22, 2023

