IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Odesa residents ‘scared’ after missile strike hits civilian building

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows aftermath of explosions in Kharkiv that killed one, injured 18

    00:21

  • Concerns over Biden’s exposure to Covid rise after 67 D.C. officials test positive

    02:17

  • Watch: British Prime Minister Johnson meets with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    03:14

  • Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'

    00:51

  • Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia

    01:49

  • Did Ketanji Brown Jackson get a fair hearing?

    01:12

  • What Biden's speech means for Putin's calculus

    00:46

  • Former NATO ambassador: "We can do more"

    01:34

  • Why there's no way Russia can win

    00:21

  • Biden to travel to Brussels for NATO summit, president will not travel to Ukraine

    02:37

  • Art school sheltering hundreds bombed by Russian forces in Mariupol

    04:11

  • White House: Biden will not visit Ukraine during trip to Brussels

    00:19

  • Zelenskyy demands peace talks with Russia to 'restore territorial integrity to Ukraine'

    07:21

  • 'The Russians would be squashed'

    00:57

  • Biden administration: There will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine

    02:03

  • New Jersey mayor helps refugees at Ukraine border crossing

    01:35

  • Brittney Griner & Russia's 99% Conviction Rate

    00:45

  • Seven dead, including child after being shot at evacuation convoy

    02:39

  • "You must hit first." Inside Putin's past writings

    01:13

Weekends with Alex Witt

Odesa residents ‘scared’ after missile strike hits civilian building

03:06

Residents are “scared” after a Russian missile struck a civilian apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Odesa. The Russian defense ministry said they did not target civilian areas in the city, they were targeting military instillations. April 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Odesa residents ‘scared’ after missile strike hits civilian building

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows aftermath of explosions in Kharkiv that killed one, injured 18

    00:21

  • Concerns over Biden’s exposure to Covid rise after 67 D.C. officials test positive

    02:17

  • Watch: British Prime Minister Johnson meets with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    03:14

  • Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'

    00:51

  • Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia

    01:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All