New Jersey mayor pushes to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland
New Jersey mayor pushes to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, Paul Kanitra said he traveled to Ukraine to help in the growing refugee crisis as the invasion by Russian forces continues. March 12, 2022
New Jersey mayor pushes to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland
