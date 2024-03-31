IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netanyahu will be fully sedated for hernia surgery
March 31, 202403:26
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be undergoing a hernia surgery as thousands continue to protest for him to resign amid his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. NBC News' Meagan Fitzgerald explained Netanyahu's condition and that he will be fully sedated for surgery. March 31, 2024

