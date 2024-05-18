IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netanyahu rival threatens to resign from cabinet unless new Gaza plan devised
May 18, 202403:00
    Netanyahu rival threatens to resign from cabinet unless new Gaza plan devised

Weekends with Alex Witt

Netanyahu rival threatens to resign from cabinet unless new Gaza plan devised

03:00

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, has threatened to resign if the government does not adopt a new war plan for Gaza in three weeks. Gantz laid out a six-point plan calls for the Gaza strip to be demilitarized and for Hamas to be eradicated. May 18, 2024

    Netanyahu rival threatens to resign from cabinet unless new Gaza plan devised

