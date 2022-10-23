IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

NBC News poll shows high interest, partisanship among voters

04:48

A new national NBC News poll shows an all-time high interest in midterm elections, but those polled also said if their political opposition are victorious, it would come with severe consequences for democracy. NBC News' Mark Murray details the results of the national poll. Oct. 23, 2022

